PA Councilman Dies Of Injuries In Fire That Killed Wife Last Year

Nicole Acosta
Thomas Highland
Thomas Highland Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot/Katie Wenner

A Pennsylvania councilman died as a result of injuries sustained in a fire that killed his wife nearly a year ago, authorities said.

Thomas Highland, 61, was pronounced dead Friday, March 25 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said. His death was ruled accidental and caused by inhalation injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire broke out around 5:25 a.m. on May 30, 2021, in the 400 block of Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe, police said. His wife, Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Democratic borough councilman began his third term this year, The Times-News of Lehighton reports.

Highland Beverages posted a tribute on Facebook Saturday, March 26.

"Tom was one of the richest men around," the statement reads. "Your smile and your giving heart will be missed.

More than $35,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the couple's daughter, Jordan as of Monday, March 28.

The fire remains under investigation by the Jim Thorpe Police Department, Jim Thorpe Fire Department, and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.

