Northeastern Pennsylvania Helicopter Crash Victim IDs As Lehigh Valley Doctor, Report Says

A man who died in a Northeastern Pennsylvania helicopter crash last week was identified as a Lehigh Valley doctor, according to a recent news report.

Sanjay Kansara, of Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County was the registered owner of the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed in a remote area in Wyoming County around 9 p.m. Thursday, after departing from the Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport an hour earlier, LehighValleyLive reports citing Federal Aviation Administration records.

Kansara's employer, Guthrie health network, described him as a "fine physician and gentleman," in a Facebook announcement posted Friday.

The Guthrie community is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Dr. Sanjay Kansara. Dr. Kansara joined Guthrie is... Posted by The Guthrie Clinic on Friday, April 23, 2021

Kansara was headed for Bradford County Airport in Towanda, and authorities have yet to provide information regarding the cause of the crash, the news outlet says.

