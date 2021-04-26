Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Northeastern Pennsylvania Helicopter Crash Victim IDs As Lehigh Valley Doctor, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Dr. Sanjay Kansara
Dr. Sanjay Kansara Photo Credit: The Guthrie Clinic

A man who died in a Northeastern Pennsylvania helicopter crash last week was identified as a Lehigh Valley doctor, according to a recent news report.

Sanjay Kansara, of Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County was the registered owner of the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed in a remote area in Wyoming County around 9 p.m. Thursday, after departing from the Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport an hour earlier, LehighValleyLive reports citing Federal Aviation Administration records.

Kansara's employer, Guthrie health network, described him as a "fine physician and gentleman," in a Facebook announcement posted Friday.

Kansara was headed for Bradford County Airport in Towanda, and authorities have yet to provide information regarding the cause of the crash, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full report by LehighValleyLive.

