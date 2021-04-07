New Wawa Opening This Week In Emmaus

The newest eastern Pennsylvania Wawa location is set to open Thursday in Emmaus, Lehigh County, reports say.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 7:30 a.m., on April 8, a mere 30 minutes before the South Cedar Crest Boulevard store and gas station opens its doors to customers, LehighValleyLive reports.

The 5,500 square-foot facility will feature new menu items, including burgers, which officially launched across 900 stores earlier this year, the outlet says.

The store includes curbside and regular delivery services and will offer mobile ordering.

The Emmaus location will also include six gas pumps with ample parking, a Wawa spokeswoman told LehighValleyLive.

This will be the third newest Wawa location to open in Pennsylvania this year.

The Morrisville, Bucks County site became the chain’s first standalone drive-thru store; and the other newly-constructed site is in Doylestown, Bucks County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.