Motorcyclist, 44, Killed In Bethlehem Crash: Authorities

A motorcyclist was killed in a weekend crash in Bethlehem, authorities said.

Scott Bitting, 44, was riding a motorcycle that was struck by a vehicle on West Union Boulevard at Eaton Avenue in Bethlehem around midnight on Sunday, July 17, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Bitting was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital - Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m., officials said.

He died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries and his manner of death was determined to be an accident.

The coroner's office is still looking for Bitting's next of kin and is asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information on his family is requested to contact the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office at 610- 782-3426.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

