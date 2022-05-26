Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Man Threatens To Shoot Allentown Store Clerk After Refusing To Leave Dog Outside: Police

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

An 18-year-old man was arrested after threatening to shoot an Allentown convenience store clerk who asked him to leave his dog outside, authorities said.

Jason Rodriguez-Roman, of Allentown, apparently refused the cashier's request and pulled out a handgun at the North Sixth Street store Monday, May 23, before fleeing the scene, Allentown police said.

Police identified the suspect as Rodriguez-Roman after reviewing surveillance footage from the area, they said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, firearms without a license, and terroristic threats, according to police.

Rodriguez-Roman was being held in the Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 3.

