Man Shot In Allentown, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Allentown Thursday afternoon.

Officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of North New Street around 5:05 p.m., according to the Allentown Police Department.

After rendering aid on the scene, Allentown EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

