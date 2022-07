A man was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Allentown, 6abc reports.

Responding officers found a 37-year-old gunshot victim on the 700 block of North 11th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, the outlet says.

The man was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead, according to the outlet. The shooting remains under investigation.

