Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
South 15th Street and Union Street in Allentown
South 15th Street and Union Street in Allentown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said.

Both unidentified victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The second victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.