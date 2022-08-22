Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police

A man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said.

Both unidentified victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The second victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

