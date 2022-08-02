Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Injured In Allentown Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Allentown, authorities said.

Officers responded to North Second Street and Court Street on a report of a shooting, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound just before 2 p.m., Allentown police said.

Police rendered aid before the victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he is expected to survive, authorities said.

The victim's identity was not immediately known.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of 3 p.m.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

