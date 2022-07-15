Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Allentown Woman Outside Warehouse

A 55-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman outside her warehouse job in the Lehigh Valley Friday, July 15, authorities said.

Jose A. Bencosme, of Allentown, has been charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license, Upper Macungie police said.

Maria I. Guzman-Rodriguez, 44, of Allentown, was sitting inside her vehicle when Bencosme shot and killed her outside Lineage Logistics, a refrigerated storage facility on Ruppsville Road just before 4 a.m., according to local police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Bencosme fled the scene but was later captured and arrested by Allentown police officers, they said.

Guzman-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Her cause of death is gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, July 16.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Upper Macungie Police Department at 484-661-5911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.