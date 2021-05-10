Contact Us
Lehigh Woman Dies Days After Being Struck By Car In Macungie

Crosswalk
Crosswalk Photo Credit: Pixabay

An 88-year-old Lehigh County woman died days after being struck by a car in Macungie, authorities said.

Sonia D. Bowyer, of Lower Macungie, was crossing the street near Donegal Drive and Village Lane when she was struck by the car around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Bowyer died of multiple traumatic injuries on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the coroner's office said.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In addition to Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police - Fogelsville Barracks, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

