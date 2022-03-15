Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Lehigh Valley Worker Killed In Forklift Accident: Coroner

Nicole Acosta
Russell Molter
Russell Molter Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite View)/inset: Facebook/Russell Molter

A 61-year-old worker was killed Monday, March 14 in a forklift accident at a Lehigh Valley facility, authorities said.

Russell Molter, of Zionsville, was at work in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville when his left leg was injured by a forklift, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, authorities said.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday, March 15, determined that his cause of death was "blunt force injuries of a left lower extremity," and that his death was accidental, the county coroner said.

He graduated from Whitehall High School and worked at a Home Depot distribution center, according to his Facebook profile.

Upper Macungie police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for more information sent Tuesday afternoon.

