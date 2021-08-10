Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Lehigh County Man Busted In Elder Fraud Sweep Sentenced To 58 Months In Prison

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A Lehigh County man is facing decades in prison for his role in what federal authorities called the largest coordinated elder fraud sweep in the nation.
A Lehigh County man is facing decades in prison for his role in what federal authorities called the largest coordinated elder fraud sweep in the nation. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Lehigh County man is facing decades in prison for his role in what federal authorities called the largest coordinated elder fraud sweep in the nation.

Anthony Redd, 65, of Fullerton, was sentenced Thursday to 58 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for mail fraud and money laundering offenses by U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo. He pleaded guilty in the case in September 2020.

Redd was also ordered to pay $240,133 in restitution to the victims. There were at least 29 victims of the conspiracy involving Redd, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 

Prosecutors charged more than 400 defendants, far surpassing the 260 defendants charged in cases as part of last year’s sweep, officials said in March 2020.

In each case, offenders were accused of organizing financial schemes that targeted or largely affected seniors. 

The group caused losses of over $1 billion, authorities said.

Redd worked as a “money mule," by making people believe they were eligible for cash and other prizes, and then sending the fraud proceeds to scheme organizers in other countries, officials said.

Redd mailed postal money orders from Mechanicsburg to his address in Allentown, converted the proceeds into cash, and sent the money through Western Union or MoneyGram to Costa Rica, Jamaica, and throughout the U.S., authorities said.

He also recruited other people to help in the scheme, officials said.

"Elder fraud and abuse are deplorable acts,” said Tara A. McMahon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division.

“Specifically going after older folks because you consider them easy targets isn’t just cowardly, it’s cruel. If you're being victimized or know of someone who is, please reach out to the FBI. We’ll never stop working to protect the elderly from criminals who would take advantage of them.”

National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service – Harrisburg Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.