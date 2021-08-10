Lehigh County Man Busted In Elder Fraud Sweep Sentenced To 58 Months In Prison

A Lehigh County man is facing decades in prison for his role in what federal authorities called the largest coordinated elder fraud sweep in the nation.

Anthony Redd, 65, of Fullerton, was sentenced Thursday to 58 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for mail fraud and money laundering offenses by U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo. He pleaded guilty in the case in September 2020.

Redd was also ordered to pay $240,133 in restitution to the victims. There were at least 29 victims of the conspiracy involving Redd, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors charged more than 400 defendants, far surpassing the 260 defendants charged in cases as part of last year’s sweep, officials said in March 2020.

In each case, offenders were accused of organizing financial schemes that targeted or largely affected seniors.

The group caused losses of over $1 billion, authorities said.

Redd worked as a “money mule," by making people believe they were eligible for cash and other prizes, and then sending the fraud proceeds to scheme organizers in other countries, officials said.

Redd mailed postal money orders from Mechanicsburg to his address in Allentown, converted the proceeds into cash, and sent the money through Western Union or MoneyGram to Costa Rica, Jamaica, and throughout the U.S., authorities said.

He also recruited other people to help in the scheme, officials said.

"Elder fraud and abuse are deplorable acts,” said Tara A. McMahon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division.

“Specifically going after older folks because you consider them easy targets isn’t just cowardly, it’s cruel. If you're being victimized or know of someone who is, please reach out to the FBI. We’ll never stop working to protect the elderly from criminals who would take advantage of them.”

National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service – Harrisburg Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.