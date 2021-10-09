Contact Us
Lehigh Coroner IDs Woman Killed In I-78 Crash

Nicole Acosta
Lehigh County authorities have identified the woman killed in an I-78 crash Thursday as a 59-year-old Poconos woman.
Barbara A. Lutz was the passenger of a car that was struck by another vehicle around 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 58 in Allentown, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The Tannersville resident was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 11 to determine the cause and manner of death.

In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police- Fogelsville Barracks, with the assistance of the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

