I-78 Accident: Tractor-Trailer Fire Slows Traffic In Lehigh Valley

Mac Bullock
The tractor-trailer fire on I-78 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
The tractor-trailer fire on I-78 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photo Credit: 511pa.com/PENNDOT

Expect delays and detours on I-78 in Lehigh County as first responders work to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire, warn state police. 

It happened in the westbound lane, said Trooper Nathan Branosky on Twitter. PennDOT traffic cameras showed a cloud of smoke billowing from a large vehicle near Exit 51 on Tuesday morning. 

Westbound traffic was being detoured to Exit 53/State Route 309 as firefighters worked the scene, Branosky said. The eastbound lanes remained open with delays expected, he added. 

It's not clear what caused the fire, and troopers have not reported any injuries. 

