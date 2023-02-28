Hit-Run Driver Fled On Foot, Last Seen In Allentown: Police

Allentown authorities are searching for a driver accused of running away from the scene of a serious accident.

Police say the crash happened on the corner of North 15th Street and West Liberty Street sometime on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Officials said the accident resulted in "injuries," but did not describe the crash in further detail.

Authorities have released a surveillance image of the suspect fleeing on foot, and anyone who can identify him is asked to call Officer Shedaker of the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7732 ext. 2574 or email philip.shedaker@allentownpa.gov.

