Gun Accidentally Discharges Injuring 12-Year-Old In Lehigh Valley: Police

A 12-year-old child was injured when a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Lehigh Valley home, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Railroad Street in Catasauqua around 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, borough police said.

The incident apparently began when a 35-year-old man went outside with a loaded shotgun to investigate a noise. He went back inside when he didn't find anyone, police said.

He began unloading the shotgun, but it accidentally discharged, police said. A projectile pierced the wall and struck a television, while a pellet hit the child in the neck.

The victim, who is reportedly a boy, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in unspecified condition, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

