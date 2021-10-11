Girl Brought Bullet To Middle School In Lehigh County, State Police Say

An investigation is underway after a young girl brought a bullet to a middle school in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Troopers were called to Eyer Middle School in Lower Macungie on Tuesday after a .22 caliber bullet was discovered in the school, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators learned a 12-year-old female student possessed the bullet.

There was no gun involved and there was no credible threat to the school, state police said.

Troopers and school officials collaborated on the investigation.

