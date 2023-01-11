Firemen Battle Two-Alarm Blaze In Allentown

Firefighters in Allentown responded to a two-alarm blaze on Walnut Street early Wednesday, Jan. 11, the department announced.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. on the 1500 block, officials said on social media.

The blaze appears to have affected both units in a duplex apartment, and the Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents, WFMZ reports. Fire department officials were not immediately available to comment on the cause of the blaze or the status of the victims.

First responders remained on location for at least an hour battling back the flames, according to social media posts.

This is a developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.