Police & Fire

Firemen Battle Two-Alarm Blaze In Allentown

Mac Bullock
Allentown Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on the 1500 block of Walnut Street early Wednesday.
Firefighters in Allentown responded to a two-alarm blaze on Walnut Street early Wednesday, Jan. 11, the department announced. 

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. on the 1500 block, officials said on social media. 

The blaze appears to have affected both units in a duplex apartment, and the Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents, WFMZ reports. Fire department officials were not immediately available to comment on the cause of the blaze or the status of the victims. 

First responders remained on location for at least an hour battling back the flames, according to social media posts. 

This is a developing story. 

