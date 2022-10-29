Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: BENE(PHISH)IARY: Scam FBI Email Says You’re Owed $4.1M — And Are Suspected Of Tax Evasion
Police & Fire

Explosions Heard As 5-Alarm Fire Races Through Tamaqua Buildings (WATCH LIVE)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tamaqua fire.
Tamaqua fire. Photo Credit: Justin Startzel

A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through multiple structures Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link).

Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m.

Justin Startzel was live-streaming the fire on Facebook as of 5:35 p.m. He reported multiple explosions with possible entrapment.

Startzel also noted several businesses and families impacted.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.