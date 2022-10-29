Explosions Heard As 5-Alarm Fire Races Through Tamaqua Buildings (WATCH LIVE)

A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through multiple structures Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link).

Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m.

Justin Startzel was live-streaming the fire on Facebook as of 5:35 p.m. He reported multiple explosions with possible entrapment.

Startzel also noted several businesses and families impacted.

