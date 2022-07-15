Ex-Pennsylvania Police Chief Learns His Fate For Repeatedly Raping Child

A former police chief in eastern Pennsylvania was sentenced Friday, July 15 to 16 to 32 years in prison followed by three years of probation for repeatedly raping a child, WFMZ reports.

Former Weissport Police Chief Brent Getz, of Lehighton, was convicted in March 2019 on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and other related offenses, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Getz’s co-defendant, Gregory Wagner, pleaded guilty to child rape and sexual exploitation of children in Nov. 2020 and agreed to testify against Getz in the case, Shapiro said.

He was sentenced to 10 to 20 years behind bars and some probation time in April, the news outlet says.

This investigation began in May 2012 when the victim told a substitute teacher that Wagner, then 22 years old, was sexually assaulting her, the AG's office said.

The victim says the sexual abuse took place over the course of many years, beginning from when she was four years old until she was 11, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl claimed that she was orally, vaginally, and anally raped by Wagner, who is also her uncle, court records show. She allegedly stated that Wagner frequently forced her to watch pornography with him, which she recalled featured teenagers.

Getz, who was Wagner's friend, began raping the girl when she was six years old, she claimed in court papers.

The girl told detectives she recorded a video of Wagner raping her to prove it was happening because she was upset that no one believed her, the complaint states.

The victim later sent that video to another uncle, who forwarded it to a special agent with the Attorney General's office in 2018.

A search warrant was served on Wagner's Lehighton home in March 2019, where authorities found child porn on his devices.

Wagner admitted to having three sexual encounters with the girl and told them that Getz had one as well, court records show.

Both Getz and Wagner will be required to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives, according to the news outlet.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

