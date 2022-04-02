Emmaus Police Chase Ends In Allentown Crash, Authorities Say

A police chase through Emmaus ended in a crash in Allentown early Monday, March 28, authorities said.

The incident began when an Emmaus police officer spotted two vehicles speeding toward him in the 700 Block of Harrison Street around 12:30 a.m., they said. Officers tried to stop one of the vehicles near Macungie Avenue and Pine Street but were unsuccessful.

A chase ensued, but officers lost track of the car, they said.

They later spotted the two cars driving into Allentown, but one of the drivers lost control and crashed into parked cars near South 4th and Emmaus Avenue, police said.

The unidentified 22-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation by the Allentown Police Department and The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.