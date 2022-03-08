Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Man 'Intentionally Struck', Drove Over Motorcyclist In PA: Police
Police & Fire

Elderly Woman Struck By Pickup Truck At Lehigh Valley Storage Facility: PD

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Public Storage Facility on MacArthur Road
Public Storage Facility on MacArthur Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An elderly woman was struck by a pickup truck at a storage facility in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was hit by the vehicle in the parking lot of Public Storage Facility on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, police Lt. Gregory Bealer said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where the extent of her injuries remains unknown, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers, the lieutenant said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.