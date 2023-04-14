Duo Charged In Week-Long Allentown Robbery Spree, Police Say

A man and a woman sit in Lehigh County jail after police say they masterminded a string of robberies across Allentown over the last week.

Tyson J. Sydoriak, 48, and Jillian Pittman, 40, are each charged with four counts of robbery, simple assault, and related offenses, said Allentown police and the District Attorney's Office in a joint release.

Police say the pair robbed the A1 Express Market, 802 N. 10th Street, as well as Hirsch's Market, 131 S. 17th Street, both on Friday, April 7.

They then struck again at the Linden Street Deli and Grocery on Wednesday, April 12, according to officials. The final heist, investigators believe, was at the Indian Cafe at 549 N. 7th Street around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

A few hours after the last robbery, police spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle described in several of the thefts, authorities wrote. They stopped the car and detained both Sydoriak and Pittman because their clothes matched the description of the Indian Cafe suspects, police said.

Sydoriak and Pittman, both of Whitehall, were arraigned the same day and remanded to the Lehigh County jail in lieu of $250,000 bonds, authorities said.

