DUI Allentown Officer Refused Breathalyzer, Blood Tests After Crash: Report

Nicole Acosta
Joseph Krebs
Joseph Krebs Photo Credit: NuChemCorp Facebook photo

Despite refusing two tests that most accurately assess a driver's level of intoxication, a 33-year-old Allentown police officer was charged with DUI in a Carbon County crash, LehighValleyLive reports.

Joseph F. Krebs — who works in the K9 unit — claims a deer ran in front of his 2019 Ford F150 as he drove down the 100 block of Packerton Dam Drive, causing him to cross the double yellow line, go through bushes, and strike a utility pole on Feb. 26, the outlet says. 

His speech was reportedly slurred and he smelled of alcohol, before admitting to having three beers and failing one of two field sobriety tests.

Investigating officers with the Mahoning Township Police Department ultimately determined that Krebs, of Jim Thorpe, was "incapable of safe driving," thus charging him with DUI, and two summary traffic violations, according to LehighValleyLive.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

