Driver Avoids Hitting Deer, Swerves Off Roadway In Whitehall Township, Police Say

A driver was injured in a rollover crash in Whitehall Township late Sunday night, authorities said.

The man was driving on Chestnut Street just before midnight when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, went off the roadway, and hit a utility pole, Whitehall Township police told Daily Voice.

In response, the car rolled onto its side.

The driver had non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

No charges are expected other than a traffic citation.

