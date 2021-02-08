Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Police: DWI Driver From Bucks County Demolishes Utility Pole In NJ
Police & Fire

Driver Avoids Hitting Deer, Swerves Off Roadway In Whitehall Township, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Whitehall Township Police
Whitehall Township Police Photo Credit: Whitehall Township Police Department

A driver was injured in a rollover crash in Whitehall Township late Sunday night, authorities said.

The man was driving on Chestnut Street just before midnight when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, went off the roadway, and hit a utility pole, Whitehall Township police told Daily Voice.

In response, the car rolled onto its side.

The driver had non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

No charges are expected other than a traffic citation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.