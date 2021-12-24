Contact Us
Police & Fire

Dog Shot, Killed In Yard Of Lehigh Valley Home; Shooter Sought By Police

Nicole Acosta
800 block of East Montgomery Street
800 block of East Montgomery Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in the Lehigh Valley are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of an SUV involved in a fatal dog shooting Thursday.

A person driving a white SUV near Salisbury High School on East Montgomery Street around 5 p.m., is suspected of shooting and killing a dog in a resident's yard, Salisbury Township police said.

Police do not know what type of firearm was used, but they believe the vehicle was a Honda Pilot from the mid-2000s.

Anyone with information is urged to call Salisbury Township police at 610-437-5252 or the department's Tip Line at 610-402-2400.

