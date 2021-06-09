Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

DA: Allentown Man Accused Of Killing Mom, Sister Pleads Guilty But Mentally Ill

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Zakiiy Carson
Zakiiy Carson Photo Credit: Facebook profile Carson Zakiiy

An Allentown man charged with killing his mother and sister in 2018 has entered a guilty plea, authorities announced.

Zakiiy Carson, 37, on Tuesday pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder in the third degree, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Carson called 911 himself on Oct. 28, 2018, and told dispatchers he had shot his mother and sister, identified as Newark, NJ natives Latricia Ezell and Ashley Campfield, authorities said.

When officers took Carson into custody, he explained he had argued with his mom earlier that day about the treatment of his nephew, whom his mother cared for while the boy's mother was at work, Martin said.

A surveillance camera posted at the rear of a North 5th Street apartment building recorded the shootings, Martin said.

The recovered projectiles and casings from the scene were discharged from a semi-automatic pistol recovered from Carson's home, Martin said.

The Lehigh County coroner's office ruled that both women died of multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Carson will face 25 to 50 years in prison. He will also not be eligible for parole until he reaches age 60.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.