Coroner IDs Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Tractor Trailer On I-78 In Lehigh County

The Lehigh County coroner's office has identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on I-78 in Lehigh County Thursday morning, authorities said.

Jovani Julio Diaz, 28, was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m. after being struck by the tractor-trailer on the westbound side at mile marker 45.1 in Weisenberg Township around 5 a.m., the coroner's office said.

The manner of death was not revealed.

The incident caused hours-long road closures on I-78 westbound Thursday morning, authorities said.

The investigation was being led by Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Barracks and the Lehigh County coroner's office.

