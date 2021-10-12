Coroner IDs Allentown Woman Killed By Schuylkill County BF

Authorities have identified a 46-year-old woman who was killed by her boyfriend on Friday in Allentown.

An autopsy completed Monday confirmed that Joan L. Cressman died of a gunshot wound and that her manner of death was a homicide, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Police received a 911 call around 9:45 a.m. saying that the boyfriend of his neighbor killed her, according to authorities.

Officers found Cressman with a gunshot wound to the head in her apartment in the 300 Block of North Oswego Street, authorities said.

An unidentified witness reportedly told police that he heard a pop from Cressman's apartment and then saw Sweet attempting to pull her into the apartment, LehighValleyLive says.

When the unnamed witness asked Richard Sweet if Cressman was okay, Sweet reportedly replied, "She is gone, I killed her!" according to LehighValleyLive.

When officers tried to stop Sweet's vehicle later that morning, he led them on a pursuit to his Coaldale home, authorities said.

A standoff ensued before Sweet shot himself, the news outlet says citing state police.

Sweet was flown to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police told LehighValleyLive.

The incident is also being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, with help from the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.