Cops Shoot, Kill 15-Foot Snake Wrapped Around PA Man's Neck, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Authorities in Pennsylvania had to shoot and kill a snake that was wrapped around a Lehigh County man's neck in order to free him, they said.

Officers responding to a report of a cardiac arrest found an unresponsive 28-year-old man lying on the floor of a home on the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville with a snake — estimated to be at least 15 feet long — wrapped around his neck around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Upper Macungie police said.

A quick-thinking cop shot the massive reptile in the head, allowing their colleagues to pull the man to safety.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition remains unknown by police.

The snake involved in the incident died, police said.

Ownership of non-native reptiles and amphibians is not regulated by the state, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment on how the snake got into the home.

