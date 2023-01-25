Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Salisbury Twp. Police Dept.
Salisbury Twp. Police Dept. Photo Credit: Facebook/Salisbury Twp. Police Dept.

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. 

The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said. 

But their plans were foiled when the homeowner confronted them, and the group forced their way back out of the house, authorities said. The burglars didn't manage to steal anything, and nobody was injured during the break-in, police added. 

Anyone with information should call Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.