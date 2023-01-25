Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say.

The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.

But their plans were foiled when the homeowner confronted them, and the group forced their way back out of the house, authorities said. The burglars didn't manage to steal anything, and nobody was injured during the break-in, police added.

Anyone with information should call Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447.

