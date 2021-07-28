Bethlehem Man Pleads Guilty To Homicide In 2019 Robbery, Shooting Death Of Whitehall Resident

A Bethlehem man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a man in his Whitehall Township home, reports say.

Michael Layton, 26, admitted he helped kill Jeffrey Werner, 53, on Oct. 18, 2019, with initial plans to rob him, LehighValleyLive reports citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

With help from Dakota Schmoyer, 27, the duo ransacked the house and took several items, including a safe, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report by LehighValleyLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.