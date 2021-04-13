Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Bethlehem Driver, 51, Dies After Losing Control Of Car, Hitting GuardRail, Trees On Route 100

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook

A 51-year old Bethlehem driver died after he lost control of his car and hit a guardrail, which made the sedan flip continuously into trees on Route 100 in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Brian Baumbach was traveling northbound on Route 100, just North of Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township when he lost control of his car and hit the guardrail on the right side of the roadway around 3:30 a.m., on April 4, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Baumbach then crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit an embankment, Branosky said.

The impact caused the sedan to flip into the air and spin around the roadway, hitting three trees, authorities said,

The car then landed on all four wheels in the grass on the left side of the highway, Branosky said.

Baumbach was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.