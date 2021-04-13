Bethlehem Driver, 51, Dies After Losing Control Of Car, Hitting GuardRail, Trees On Route 100

A 51-year old Bethlehem driver died after he lost control of his car and hit a guardrail, which made the sedan flip continuously into trees on Route 100 in Lehigh County, authorities said.

Brian Baumbach was traveling northbound on Route 100, just North of Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township when he lost control of his car and hit the guardrail on the right side of the roadway around 3:30 a.m., on April 4, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Baumbach then crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit an embankment, Branosky said.

The impact caused the sedan to flip into the air and spin around the roadway, hitting three trees, authorities said,

The car then landed on all four wheels in the grass on the left side of the highway, Branosky said.

Baumbach was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

