Berks County Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Lehigh County Crash 'Had A Huge Heart'

Nicole Acosta
Scott Benfield
Scott Benfield Photo Credit: Scott Benfield (Facebook)

A Berks County dad who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lehigh County was being remembered as someone who had a "huge heart."

Scott Benfield, 36, was driving a 2010 Kia Soul southbound on Chestnut Street near Indian Creek Road in Upper Milford Township, when he sped up too quickly and struck a pickup truck traveling in front of him around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

This collision caused Benfield's Kia to veer left into the oncoming lane, and strike a Toyota 4Runner, according to police.

Benfield, of Hereford, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead by a deputy coroner at 7:14 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured while the Toyota driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest with moderate injuries, authorities said.

As of Monday evening, over $40 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Benfield, who leaves behind a wife and daughter, the page says.

"He always helped anyone who needed it," organizer Filicia Klotz wrote. "He was the kind of guy who would take his shirt off his back for a stranger."

Tributes also poured in on Facebook, with one user writing, "RIP Scott Benfield.. you were an amazing soul with a huge heart."

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police - Fogelsville.

Click here to donate.

