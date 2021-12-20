Contact Us
Authorities ID Victim Killed In Upper Macungie Crash As Allentown Man

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Benjamin Bleier
Benjamin Bleier Photo Credit: Google Maps/Linkedin

The victim killed in a crash over the weekend in Upper Macungie has been identified, authorities said.

Benjamin Bleiler, 47, of Allentown, died at the scene of the crash Sunday, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Monday afternoon.

Upper Macungie police were called to Hickory Lane and Snowdrift Road around 6:30 p.m.

Two SUVs collided after entering the intersection at the same time, according to investigators.

Bleiler was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., the coroner's office said.

Bleiler had been with the Lehigh Valley Health Network for over 18 years, most recently as a technical services manager, according to his Linkedin page. 

His passenger and the other driver were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Forrester with the Upper Macungie Police Department at (484)-661-5911.

