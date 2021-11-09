Authorities ID Victim In Deadly Allentown Crash

Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a one-car crash in Allentown over the weekend.

Peter Rodriguez, 36, was driving down River Drive when his car left the road and rolled over around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Rodriguez, of Bethlehem, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus where he was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m. the next day, authorities said.

He died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was accidental, the county coroner's office said.

The death is also being investigated by the Allentown Police Department.

