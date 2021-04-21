Authorities ID Gunman, Victim Both Dead In Lehigh Valley Shooting Spree

Authorities have identified two people killed in a Lehigh Valley shooting spree Wednesday morning, one of them being the gunman himself.

Za Uk Lian, of South Whitehall Township, shot a vehicle on Route 22, a Jeep driver behind an Upper Macungie Wawa and then a 31-year-old tractor trailer driver before turning the gun on himself, according to Lehigh County officials.

The tractor trailer driver was identified as Ramon Ramirez, 31, -- an employee of A. Duie Pyle -- who was pumping gas when he was shot by Lian, LehighValleyLive reports.

Lian was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Corolla when he opened fire at a vehicle driven by a woman on Route 22 near Cedar Crest Boulevard sometime around 4:50 a.m., Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said.

Lian then pulled into the Wawa parking lot and shot at a Jeep driver parked in the back, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, before shooting Ramirez, Martin said.

Ramirez, of Allentown, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

Ramirez, who leaves behind a wife and three kids, was hired in 2019 to work out of the Hoover Avenue terminal near Airport Road, Peter Dannecker, the company’s vice president of risk and integrated sources told LehighValleyLive.

Meanwhile, the female driver whose car was initially shot at had coincidentally also gone to Wawa to get a sandwich, and only realized she had been shot at when she saw a bullet in her car, the DA said.

Lian ran approximately a quarter-mile southbound on Route 100 and died by suicide, the DA said.

The coroner's office was working to notify the next of kin.

