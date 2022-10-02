Arrest Made In Early Morning Allentown Stabbing: Police

An arrest has been made in connection with an early Thursday morning stabbing in Allentown.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North 7th Street, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen around 3:10 a.m., Allentown police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

A subsequent investigation led police to Christian J. Rodriguez-Pacheco, 28. He was arrested in the 800 block of North Elliger Street, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

