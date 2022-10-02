Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Early Morning Allentown Stabbing: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

An arrest has been made in connection with an early Thursday morning stabbing in Allentown.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North 7th Street, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen around 3:10 a.m., Allentown police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

A subsequent investigation led police to Christian J. Rodriguez-Pacheco, 28. He was arrested in the 800 block of North Elliger Street, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.