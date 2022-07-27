Arrest Made In Allentown Stabbing

Allentown police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened last week.

Gary Mertz, 55, was nabbed on the 3000 block of Klein Street on Monday, July 25 for the stabbing of a 33-year-old man, Allentown police said.

The incident happened on 31st Street SW and Berger Street around 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 22, police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Mertz, of Allentown, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

He was sent to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.