Allentown Woman Dies From Burn Injuries Month After House Fire

An Allentown woman died Monday from burns sustained in a house fire last month, authorities said.

Maria Lantigua Pilar, 79, died of complications from 3rd-degree burns during a house fire in the 400 Block of North Railroad Street on April 10, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office.

She was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospice, Inpatient Unit on Monday. Her death was ruled an accident, the office said.

Along with the coroner's office, her death is also being investigated by the Allentown Fire department.

