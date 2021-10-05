Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Allentown Woman Dies From Burn Injuries Month After House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
An Allentown woman died Monday from burns sustained in a house fire last month.
An Allentown woman died Monday from burns sustained in a house fire last month. Photo Credit: Allentown Fire Department

An Allentown woman died Monday from burns sustained in a house fire last month, authorities said.

Maria Lantigua Pilar, 79, died of complications from 3rd-degree burns during a house fire in the 400 Block of North Railroad Street on April 10, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office.

She was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospice, Inpatient Unit on Monday. Her death was ruled an accident, the office said.

Along with the coroner's office, her death is also being investigated by the Allentown Fire department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.