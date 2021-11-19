Allentown Shooting Victim Walks Self Into Local Hospital, Police Say

Police in Allentown are investigating a shooting after being notified of a gunshot victim who walked into a local hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers initially responded to the area of North 6th Street and Allen Street after receiving a report of shots fired and discovered several shell casings, according to the Allentown Police Department.

Soon after, officers were notified of a gunshot victim being treated at a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

They are expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the Allentown Police Department website. Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.