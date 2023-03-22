Contact Us
Allentown Robber Targeted Same Store Three Times In A Row, Cops Say

Mac Bullock
The Metro PCS at Airport Plaza was robbed three times by the same man, claim city police.
The Metro PCS at Airport Plaza was robbed three times by the same man, claim city police. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An Allentown man is in police custody after authorities say he stole from the same store three consecutive times. 

The first incident happened on Tuesday, March 14, the department explained in a release. Officers were called to the Metro PCS at the Airport Plaza Shopping Center at about 6:50 p.m., where staff told them a man had demanded money before fleeing the store. 

Then, on Monday, March 20, the same store was burglarized at about 3 a.m., police said. Officers noted items missing from the store as well as damaged property, 

Police were called to the Metro PCS for the final time at about 45:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, they said. Again, property had been damaged and items were missing from the inventory, but investigators tracked down the suspect at a second location and took him into custody "without incident," police wrote. 

Dionny Gonzalez-Varela, 19, is charged with robbery, burglary, theft, and related counts, said Allentown Police Department. Court records say Gonzalez-Varela was unable to post a $25,000 bond and remains at the Lehigh County Jail. 

He will return to court for a preliminary on March 28, according to judicial filings. 

