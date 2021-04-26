Allentown Officer Hospitalized In Weekend Crash

An Allentown officer was hospitalized over the weekend after his cruiser was struck by another car at an intersection, authorities said.

The officer was struck by a driver who ran a red light while the cruiser was crossing the intersection of 4th and Linden Street around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Allentown police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released the same day, police said.

The offending driver did not request medical treatment following the crash, police said.

It was unclear if the driver was charged.

