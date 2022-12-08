Allentown Man Wanted In 2020 Homicide Arrested At Philadelphia International Airport

An Allentown man wanted in a 2020 homicide was arrested Friday, Aug. 12 at Philadelphia International Airport, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, they said.

Romero-Encarnacion was turned over to Allentown police.

He had been wanted on charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and recklessly endangering another person, among other offenses.

The charges are related to a deadly crash that happened on May 10, 2020, at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Allentown, police said.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including serious homicide allegations,” said Joseph Martella, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.

"Border security remains a critical mission for CBP. We help to bring dangerous fugitives to justice which helps to keep our communities safe.”

