Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Allentown Man

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Hernandez
Carlos Hernandez Photo Credit: Allentown PD

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing in Allentown.

Carlos Hernandez, 46, was last heard from on Dec. 6 when he told a relative he was going shopping at Walmart in Whitehall and did not return home, Allentown police said. 

Police say Hernandez has medical issues that require daily medication. He is also known to walk in local parks during the day, police said.

He drives a 1992 maroon Toyota Corolla with a black hood, police said. His license plate number is  KZF6296.

He is 6'1" tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Fiorillo stephen.fiorillo@allentownpa.gov / 610-437-7721 or 610437-7753. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.