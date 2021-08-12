Alert Issued For Missing Allentown Man

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing in Allentown.

Carlos Hernandez, 46, was last heard from on Dec. 6 when he told a relative he was going shopping at Walmart in Whitehall and did not return home, Allentown police said.

Police say Hernandez has medical issues that require daily medication. He is also known to walk in local parks during the day, police said.

He drives a 1992 maroon Toyota Corolla with a black hood, police said. His license plate number is KZF6296.

He is 6'1" tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Fiorillo stephen.fiorillo@allentownpa.gov / 610-437-7721 or 610437-7753.

