Accused PA Rapist Paid 'Hit Man' To Kill Witnesses, AG Says

A Pennsylvania man accused of sexual assault is now charged with hiring a hit man to eliminate his accusers, state officials have announced.

Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 44, of Luzerne County, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with three counts of criminal solicitation to commit homicide, two counts of attempted witness intimidation, and other related offenses, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

Cuevas-Heredia was previously charged with forcing an adult and two children to perform sex acts, Fox56 has reported.

Investigators said Cuevas-Heredia contacted an undercover police officer in September and asked them to kill his three alleged victims.

He then had his mother give the "hit man" an envelope full of cash to seal the deal, authorities said.

It's the second time that police believe Cuevas-Heredia has attempted to coerce the witnesses in his sexual assault case.

He was accused in October 2021 of offering the three witnesses $20,000 in exchange for dropping the charges, the Wilkes-Barre Times-Leader has reported.

