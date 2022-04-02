92-Year-Old Man Dies Weeks After Bethlehem Crash, Coroner Says

A 92-year-old man has died three weeks after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Bethlehem, authorities said.

William G. Flagmeier, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the nursing facility where he was staying, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

His cause of death was determined to be complications from blunt force injuries as a result of a crash on Jan. 13, the coroner's office said.

Flagmeier was driving a car that struck another vehicle and a parked vehicle near Eighth Avenue and Martin Court in Bethlehem, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.