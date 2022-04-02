Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: VIDEO: Driver Charged In Wild NJ Road-Rage Crash Caught On Dashcam
Police & Fire

92-Year-Old Man Dies Weeks After Bethlehem Crash, Coroner Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A 92-year-old man has died three weeks after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Bethlehem, authorities said.
A 92-year-old man has died three weeks after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Bethlehem, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/publicdomainpictures

A 92-year-old man has died three weeks after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Bethlehem, authorities said.

William G. Flagmeier, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the nursing facility where he was staying, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

His cause of death was determined to be complications from blunt force injuries as a result of a crash on Jan. 13, the coroner's office said.

Flagmeier was driving a car that struck another vehicle and a parked vehicle near Eighth Avenue and Martin Court in Bethlehem, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.