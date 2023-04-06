$700K In Meth Seized From Lehigh County Traffickers: Authorities

Seven members of an alleged drug trafficking ring based in Lehigh County face criminal charges following a months-long investigation by state agents, officials say.

“Thanks to strong collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we have removed dangerous drug dealers — and the poisons they were peddling —from the streets of Pennsylvania,” said state Attorney General Michelle Henry in a statement.

The following are charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, drug possession with intent to distribute, and related counts:

Ismael Morales

Jessica Morales

Mario Morales

Salvatore Rispoli

Felix Torres

Paul Blackwood

Achim Smith

During raids, state investigators said they seized three guns, $19,000 in fentanyl, $100,000 in cocaine, $22,000 in marijuana, $65,000 in cash, and $726,000 in meth. Authorities did not specify the properties that were searched,

"The deliberate actions of these defendants to deal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl destroyed lives for the sake of their own greed," AG Henry wrote.

"These arrests should serve as reminders to predatory dealers: we will investigate and prosecute drug traffickers in any and all communities."

