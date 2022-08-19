4-Year-Old Lehigh Valley Boy Found Safe (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Mason Courtney, 4, has been found safe.

***Original story below***

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in the Lehigh Valley.

Mason Courtney was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, police said on Twitter.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Courtney stands at four feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, and velcro straps.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

