Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Lebanon County Woman With 'Beautiful Soul'
Police & Fire

4-Year-Old Lehigh Valley Boy Found Safe (UPDATE)

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Mason Courtney
Mason Courtney Photo Credit: PA State Police

UPDATE: Mason Courtney, 4, has been found safe.

***Original story below***

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in the Lehigh Valley.

Mason Courtney was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, police said on Twitter.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Courtney stands at four feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, and velcro straps.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.